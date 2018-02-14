By Paul Laux
Whether you’re single, married, or whatever you consider your relationship status to be, there is NEVER anything bad about some free food.  Thankfully, there are plenty of places around CLE to grab some free grub at, even if that’s to help heal some breakup wounds.

Here are some of places you can check out;

CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN

Dinner for two costs $35 and includes one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert. Offer good from Feb. 14-Feb 18.

 

DOMINO’S PIZZA

Get a large two-topping pizza for $5.99. Carry-out only. Deal is good now through Feb. 18.

FIREHOUSE SUBS

Print this coupon to redeem for a free cookie or brownie. Offer is good on Feb. 14 only.

OLIVE GARDEN

Because nothing says I love you like breadsticks, Olive Garden’s special Valentine’s Day carry-out deal includes soup or salad, breadsticks, dipping sauce, a shareable entree (Five Cheese Ziti al Forno or Chicken Alfredo) for two, and dessert to share for $35. To-go orders only. Deal is available now for a limited time.

Still not good enough?  Check out the full list here.

