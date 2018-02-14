(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Winter Olympic athletes are some of the best looking people on the planet. So why wouldn’t people want to try to connect with them? Good thing for singles, they’re all in one place right now!

The problem is that they’re literally across the globe.

Apparently this is no problem, as the new fad “passporting” is having people change their location so that they can match with some of the athletes, even if they are thousands of miles away.

Tinder Just Reported An 1850 Percent Increase In People 'Passporting' To The Olympic Village To Match With Athletes https://t.co/8SgY9sJZMD — Barstool Mankato (@Barstoolkato) February 13, 2018

It’s gotten so out of hand, Tinder use has increased 1,850% in the area.

Now that’s some love.

