By Scott T. Sterling

Katy Perry caught the wedding bouquet, and she’s pretty excited about it.

The pop star was attending a wedding (reports have it as her brother David’s nuptials) when she posted up with the rest of the single ladies in attendance for the traditional bouquet toss.

“When you crave companionship but run from love when you get it,” Perry posted with a video of the moment. It captures the pop star catching the bouquet and then promptly running off with it, much to the amusement of her fellow wedding guests.

Watch the pop star’s impressive wedding bouquet dash below.