McDonald’s is slimming down its Happy Meals.

In an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants, cheeseburgers and chocolate milk will soon disappear from the menu.

According to Fox 8, diners can still ask specifically for cheeseburgers or chocolate milk with the kid’s meal, but the fast-food company said that not listing them will reduce how often they’re ordered.

The company said since it removed soda from the Happy Meal menu four years ago, orders for it with Happy Meals have fallen 14%.

McDonald’s said that it wants all its Happy Meal options to have 600 calories or fewer and have less than 650 milligrams of sodium. It also wants less than 10 percent of the meal’s calories to come from saturated fat and added sugar.

The cheeseburger and chocolate milk didn’t meet those new standards.

There will be other tweaks: the six-piece chicken nugget Happy Meal will now come with a kids-sized fries instead of a small, lowering calories and sodium from the fries by half. Bottled water will be added as an option to the Happy Meal menu, but will cost extra.

MORE HERE