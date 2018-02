Valentine’s Day, the day of love. That means weddings, and a whole bunch of them happened right at Tower City!

Can you imagine your big day? Finally all of the planning for the wedding, and then you end up sharing it with 19 other couples on the same day, in the same place? That’s what happened yesterday, when a whole slew of lovers tied the knot in Tower City.

Congratulations to Brailand and Aleea on their Valentine’s Day wedding! More than 20 Cleveland couples at Tower City getting married today! He says he won’t ever forget the anniversary, but has to get two gifts now 😉 pic.twitter.com/HkSE6iUNIB — Homa Bash (@HomaBashWEWS) February 14, 2018

You can even hear their stories in this video;

On Valentine's Day love is always in the air, but even more so at Tower City for the annual wedding event, now in its 10th year. Have you ever attended this event? pic.twitter.com/LvkcsThIco — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) February 14, 2018

Congrats, all!