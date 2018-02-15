Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time, SI will be releasing an issue with a Paralympian on the cover, and it’s a big deal.

The honor will go to snowboarder Brenna Huckaby, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma (a form of bone cancer) in high school. This led to her leg having to be amputated when she was just a freshman.

Her reaction to the whole thing is priceless;

“I was super excited to have the opportunity to pose for SI Swimsuit! When I got the call I was chosen I jumped up and down and paced my room for an hour because I was so excited. Then reality set in and I realized the magnitude of what was about to happen. I have never seen myself as sexy and it wasn’t until Lilah (my daughter) was born that I was comfortable wearing my swimsuit without shorts!”