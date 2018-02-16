(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Doing things in private as a celebrity is difficult enough, but getting married? That’s impressive – and that’s exactly what comedian Amy Schumer did, marrying fellow actor and chef Chris Fischer

After only been seen together in public a handful of times since their roles together in Trainwreck, the two headed over to Malibu and got hitched.

The wedding was very small, though pictures did get out. Who was there? Oh you know, just a couple celebrity friends like Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David and David Spade.

The most interesting part? There were no gifts – only donations to Everytown for Gun Safety.

