By Paul Laux
Filed Under:Ed Sheeran
Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today Network

While you might think it’s an odd move, Ed Sheeran wants you to know that he is NOT going to make a pop album next.  Ed Sheeran has always been innovative, but this has a couple people scratching their head, waiting for what’s next.

“The next record that I’m making is not a pop album,” Sheeran told his fellow British pal George Ezra in the first installment of the George Ezra & Friends podcast

When pressed on just what that meant and what he is going to do, he simply said that he is currently working on a project, and we will see…eventually.

Maybe he will go country?

More here.

