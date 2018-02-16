In 2006, Gwilym Pugh lived an ordinary life running a life insurance company from his home.

Fast forward to 2018 and he’s given that life up for modeling and he’s much more successful. The Londoner lost 98 pounds, grew a beard, and has since modeled for the likes of GQ and David Beckham.

Pugh says back in 2006, he wasn’t living his best life.

“At that time I was pretty overweight, working 12 hours a day, plagued with injuries which meant I couldn’t train at all,” said Pugh. “I decided I needed to get my life in order and wanted to get healthy again.”

Along the way he stopped working his desk job, lost the weight and after joining a folk band, his buddies encouraged him to grow a beard to look the part.

He eventually set up an Instagram account that drew the attention of AMCK Models agency. He has since worked for GQ, Diesel, and Beckham’s grooming company House 99.

“Having worked in finance for years, the opportunity to work with creative people and travel around the world is amazing,” he says.

Now he’s using his popularity and looks to become an Instagram influencer.