Listen at 7:40, 11:40, and 4:40 to play NAME THAT HIT

We’ll play 4 beats from a hit song.

Name the song and artist and you’ll win a pair of tickets to see Kid Rock “the American Rock n Roll Tour’ at the Q this Saturday, February 24th!

Tickets are still available at livenation.com

**Name That Hit will not be played on Monday, February 19th because of the holiday**

NAME THAT HIT KID ROCK TICKET GIVEAWAY  

Contest Date Range: February 20, 2018 7:00am – February 23, 2018 5:00 PM
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Name That Hit Kid Rock Giveaway, listen to 104.1 FM WQAL Monday, February 20, 2018 and Friday, February 23, 2018 between 7:00am and 5:00 pm ET for the cue to call. The Correct caller at 216-578-0104 who then can Identify the Title and Artist of the Name that Hit Song will receive two (2) tickets to see Kid Rock at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00pm. Courtesy of Livenation. Approximate retail value is $50.  Otherwise, the WQAL general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

