Listen at 7:40, 11:40, and 4:40 to play NAME THAT HIT

We’ll play 4 beats from a hit song.

Name the song and artist and you’ll win a pair of tickets to see Kid Rock “the American Rock n Roll Tour’ at the Q this Saturday, February 24th!

Tickets are still available at livenation.com

**Name That Hit will not be played on Monday, February 19th because of the holiday**

NAME THAT HIT KID ROCK TICKET GIVEAWAY