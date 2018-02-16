(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

We’re all in a rush, but what if you could get clear to Chicago in 30 minutes? Well, that might actually be a reality, and sooner than you’d think, and you can thank old-school tech be revitalized for it. Trains.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies announced it has signed agreements with the Northeast Ohio Area wide Coordinating Agency and the Illinois Department of Transportation to study several high-speed routes that would zoom between Cleveland and Chicago in as little as 28 minutes.

A hyperloop plan between Chicago and Cleveland is officially underway pic.twitter.com/h8BHApegY9 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 16, 2018

Of course, the train is going to cost a LOT of money, in the millions most likely, so there will be arguments for months and years about just who will pay for it.

In any case, a weekend in the windy city might soon be something that’s really feasible

