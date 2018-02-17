Filed Under:Top 20 Cleveland Countdown

1. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk

2. Havana – Camila Cabello
3. One Foot – Walk the Moon
4. New Rules – Dua Lipa
5. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
6. Lights Down Low – Max feat. Gnash
7. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
8. Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B
9. Bad At Love – Halsey
10. End Game – Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran & Future
11. How Long – Charlie Puth
12. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
13. Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha feat. Floriga Georgia Line
14. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
15. Too Good at Goodbyes – Sam Smith
16. Wait – Maroon 5
17. Good Old Days – Macklemore feat. Kesha
18. Too Much to Ask – Niall Horan
19. No Roots – Alice Merton
20. Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.

