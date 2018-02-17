1. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk

2. Havana – Camila Cabello

3. One Foot – Walk the Moon

4. New Rules – Dua Lipa

5. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

6. Lights Down Low – Max feat. Gnash

7. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

8. Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B

9. Bad At Love – Halsey

10. End Game – Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran & Future

11. How Long – Charlie Puth

12. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

13. Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha feat. Floriga Georgia Line

14. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

15. Too Good at Goodbyes – Sam Smith

16. Wait – Maroon 5

17. Good Old Days – Macklemore feat. Kesha

18. Too Much to Ask – Niall Horan

19. No Roots – Alice Merton

20. Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

