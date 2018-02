Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

If you didn’t watch the NBA All-Star game last night, you likely woke up to a LOT of tweets over Fergie’s rendition of the American Anthem. She was a real show-stopper. Here’s the full video if you have yet to hear it for yourself:

fergie is the friend who always suggests karaoke pic.twitter.com/EJqfJkRtSU — Alexis Novak (@AlexisGirlNovak) February 19, 2018

LeBron James stole the spotlight in the end: he snagged the title of 2018’s All-Star Game MVP! Woohoo!