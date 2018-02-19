Filed Under:Contests
Photo: Courtesy Interscope

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets see Phillip Phillips at the Beachland Ballroom on April 10th.

Tickets on sale now at beachlandballroom.com

Contest Date Range: February 19, 2018 6:00am – February 25, 2018 11:59 pm
Contest Rules:

For On-Line: Phillip Phillips Ticket giveaway, enter between 6:00am ET on February 19, 2018 and 11:59 pm on February 25, 2018  by filling out the entry form linked to from our contest page. On or about the afternoon of February 26, 2018, one (1) winners will be randomly selected, and upon verification, each winner will receive (2) tickets to Phillip Phillips at The Beachland Ballroom, 15711 Waterloo, Cleveland, Ohio, 44110, April 10, 2018 at 8:00pm. Courtesy of The Beachland Ballroom.  Approximate retail value is $60.  Otherwise, the WQAL general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

