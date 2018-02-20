Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes, it’s best not to show off – a lesson Fergie learned after her National Anthem debacle at the NBA All Star game.

Yea…it was that bad.

The thing about it, even SHE admits it now, and came out to apologize for the whole thing;

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” Fergie told the Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone,” she said. “I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

You have to give her some credit for trying to jazz it up, but sometimes, it’s best to just let it be.

At least she weren’t THIS bad;