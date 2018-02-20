By Paul Laux
For the first time since 2008, a brand new marshmallow will be added to the Lucky Charms family, and all thanks to Twitter.

The company last month asked Twitter users for their favorite emoji, and which one they would like to be immortalized in marshmallow glory, and the results are in!

It looks like that little happy unicorn will be here to stay!  Replacing the hourglass, which will now sit in Lucky Charms HOF forever.

Needless to say, Twitter was happy about it.

 

By the way, they all taste the same still.  Maybe some other cereal brands should follow-suit.

