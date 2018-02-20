Photo: Dan MacMedan / Sipa / USA Today

Seems like Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jacob Sartorius are getting pretty serious.

Yesterday, Jacob took to Twitter to wish Millie a happy birthday and he let the “L” word fly.

Happy birthday to this beautiful girl, 14!! you’re the funniest, most caring person in the entire world. I hope this year brings you lots of great memories and moments you remember forever. Can’t wait to see you, I love you and miss you so much!! ❤️ @milliebbrown pic.twitter.com/x9ttHDNUY2 — Jacob Sartorius (@jacobsartorius) February 19, 2018

love you so much x thanks J! see you very soon 😘 https://t.co/tAyhyCy6fk — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) February 19, 2018

Awwwww… young love!