By Aly Tanner
Filed Under:Eleven, Jacob Sartorius, Millie Bobby Brown, twitter
Photo: Dan MacMedan / Sipa / USA Today

Seems like Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jacob Sartorius are getting pretty serious.

Yesterday, Jacob took to Twitter to wish Millie a happy birthday and he let the “L” word fly.

“Happy birthday to this beautiful girl, 14!!,” said Jacob. “You’re the funniest, most caring person in the entire world. I hope this year brings you lots of great memories and moments you remember forever. Can’t wait to see you, I love you and miss you so much!!”

Millie responded with “love you so much x thanks J! See you very soon.”

Awwwww… young love!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Register And Save
Shop 216
Download The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live