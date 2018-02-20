Photo: Dan MacMedan / Sipa / USA Today
Seems like Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jacob Sartorius are getting pretty serious.
Yesterday, Jacob took to Twitter to wish Millie a happy birthday and he let the “L” word fly.
“Happy birthday to this beautiful girl, 14!!,” said Jacob. “You’re the funniest, most caring person in the entire world. I hope this year brings you lots of great memories and moments you remember forever. Can’t wait to see you, I love you and miss you so much!!”
Millie responded with “love you so much x thanks J! See you very soon.”
Awwwww… young love!
