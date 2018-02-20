North American Tour

POST MALONE with 21 SAVAGE

with special guest SOB X RBE



CLEVELAND, OH – JACOBS PAVILION AT NAUTICA – SATURDAY, JUNE 2

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23 AT 10 AM

AT LIVENATION.COM

CLEVELAND, OH (February 20, 2018) – Today, multi-platinum artist Post Malone announced his upcoming North American tour with multi-platinum rapper 21 Savage and special guest SOB X RBE. Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by blu, the outing will kick off April 26 in Portland, OR and make stops in 28 cities across North America including Seattle, Nashville, Toronto, Atlanta, Austin, and more. The tour will wrap in San Francisco, CA on June 24. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 23 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi® is the official presale credit card of the Post Malone tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning today, February 20th at 2 pm local time until Thursday, February 22nd at 10 pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details

visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com.

Every pair of online tickets purchased comes with one physical copy of Post Malone’s forthcoming

album, Beerbongs & Bentleys. Ticket purchasers will receive an additional email with instructions on how to redeem their album and will be notified at a later date on when they can expect to receive their CD. (U.S. and Canadian residents only.)

The history-making Dallas, Texas artist, Post Malone, will also release his new single “Psycho” [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] on Friday February 23, 2018 via Republic Records.

Produced by Louis Bell and Post Malone, the song arrives hot on the heels of the record-breaking, triple-platinum, mega-smash hit “rockstar,” featuring tour mate 21 Savage. It’s the next anthem to be unveiled from his forthcoming, second full-length album and what promises to be the biggest musical event of 2018, Beerbongs & Bentleys—out soon.