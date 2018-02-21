Who doesn’t love Barrio, honestly? If you live in northeast Ohio, or have ever visited, chances are that you have had taco or two here.

Now, the local taco joint has an award to brag about.

The Daily Meal recently honored Barrio with the award “Best Mexican Food In Ohio,” and it doesn’t look like anyone is disagreeing with the title.

Barrio named best Mexican restaurant in Ohio https://t.co/bqMQWWFvsp pic.twitter.com/yWYd78nFjW — WKYC Channel 3 News (@wkyc) February 21, 2018

“This beloved Downtown Cleveland hotspot trusts its guests to build their own ideal tacos from a selection of fillings … but we suggest you let the masters build it for you and choose from the variety of ‘El Jefe’s Slecciones.”

More here.