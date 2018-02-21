Looking to live into your 90s? A new study suggests the answer to a long life might be found in your wine glass.

The 90+ Study, led by the University of California neurologist Claudia Kawas, says seniors drinking a moderate amount of alcohol each day lowered their risk of premature death more than seniors who exercise daily. The study has monitored over 1,600 people over the age of 90 since 2003; which researchers call the fastest-growing age group in the United States.

According to the findings Dr. Kawas presented at the 2018 American Association for the Advancement of Science conference in Texas, having two glasses of wine or beer dropped the chance of premature death by 18 percent. Daily exercise for 15 to 45 minutes was found to only reduce premature death by 11 percent.

A study has found modest alcohol consumption is one of the five key factors to living a long life. https://t.co/unKhlT7vqD — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) February 19, 2018

In addition, a moderate amount of coffee cut the likelihood by 10 percent.

Remember that next happy hour!