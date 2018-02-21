By Aly Tanner
Filed Under:Fox 8, Reconnected, Wyndham Grand

According to Fox 8

Wyndham Grand is launching a pilot program called “Reconnected” to help parents and kids reduce their screen time.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 23rd and continuing through Sept. 3rd, the hotel will offer a 5% discount to families who sign up.

The program includes a kit with an analog camera, blueprint for building blanket forts,  reading material, and a midnight snack for the entire family.

Guests are given a timed lock box to put their cell phones and tablets in to eliminate temptation for checking them.

Right now, the service is only being offered in Clearwater, Orlando, Chicago, Galveston, and Charleston.

