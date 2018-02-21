EVOLVE World Tour

IMAGINE DRAGONS

with special guest GRACE VANDERWAAL

WHERE: BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

WHEN: JUNE 17

TICKETS: ON SALE SATURDAY, MARCH 3 AT 10 AM AT LIVENATION.COM

Cuyahoga Falls, OH (February 21, 2018) Today multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning band IMAGINE DRAGONS release a brand new single entitled “Next To Me” via KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records, and also reveal summer dates for their Evolve Tour. “Next To Me” is available via all participating digital retailers. Listen to “Next To Me” HERE. The Evolve Tour returns June 5 in Hartford, CT and will hit major cities including Boston, Toronto, New York and more (see full listing below).

“Next To Me,” produced by Alex Da Kid, was today’s World Record with Zane Lowe on Beats 1. “Next To Me” is the first new music released from Imagine Dragons since Evolve, the band’s 2017 platinum- selling third album. Evolve, the biggest rock album of 2017, has sold over 1.3 million albums in the US and over 4 billion streams globally.

Produced by Live Nation, Imagine Dragons’ Evolve Tour will feature special guest Grace VanderWaal throughout the North American leg. The 14-year-old singer/songwriter rose to fame on “America’s Got Talent” with her signature ukulele sound and released her first full length album Just the Beginning in late 2017. Imagine Dragons sold out their initial run of the Evolve Tour in 2017, with support from Grouplove and K.Flay.

Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Saturday, March 3rd at 10am local time at

LiveNation.com and via the Live Nation app. Fans can register starting now, Wednesday, February

21st at 12pm ET through Sunday, February 25th at 3pm ET for free access to the Ticketmaster Verified

Fan presale HERE, which will allow vetted fans to purchase tickets before the general public starting

Tuesday, February 27th at 10am local time through Friday, March 2nd at 10pm local time. Imagine

Dragons has once again partnered with CID Entertainment to offer VIP Packages on tour. All 3 VIP

Packages include the option of a premium reserved or General Admission pit ticket with early venue

entry for prime concert viewing. ‘Whatever It Takes’ and ‘Believer’ VIP Packages include access to

the ‘Evolve’ Pre-Party where fans can interact with Imagine Dragons show sets and memorabilia,

including the band’s taiko drum used during their live performances of Radioactive. To view Imagine

Dragons VIP Package details, visit CID Entertainment.

Also this summer, HBO Documentary Films will release the Live Nation Productions documentary

Believer, which follows Imagine Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds as he takes on a new mission to

explore how the Mormon church treats its LGBTQ members.