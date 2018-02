No doubt, it has been a tough week for students and faculty across high school in the United States after last week’s mass shooting at a high school in Florida.

Kirtland High School is trying to stop all that, and bring a positive attitude back to campus.

They are doing this by displaying signs of love and affection across the campus, showing students that they are not alone, and that they are loved.

❤️ the positive signs greeting students, families and staff on campus. #hornetpride pic.twitter.com/rAczO0ZeHU — Kirtland Elementary (@KESHornets) February 20, 2018

Needless to say, it was exactly what the students needed.