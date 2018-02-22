Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Less than two years after ABC canceled its TV reboot of The Muppets, Disney plans to revive Jim Henson’s beloved creation once more for its planned streaming service.

The show is expected to be one several potential projects for the Netflix rival, alongside TV versions of The Mighty Ducks, Pixar’s Monsters, Inc., and a reboot of High School Musical.

Also in consideration are television shows centered in the Star Wars world, as well as films and television series featuring Marvel characters.

Disney purchased The Muppets Studio in 2004, although it wasn’t until 2015 that the company finally brought Kermit the Frog and company back to the small screen with ABC’s The Muppets.

Disney’s streaming service has yet to announce a launch date, although it’s expected to be sometime in 2019.

