Ryan Reynolds is moving into the liquor business, and it’s going to be awesome.

He is now the proud owner of a Portland-based liquor company, Aviation Gin.

Apparently buying into the business is just something you do now when you’re a celebrity.

“Ryan has worked tirelessly to create some of the world’s most iconic media properties and will bring that drive and creativity to sharing Aviation with the world,” said CEO of Davos Brands, Andrew T. Chrisomalis.

Not sure if Reynolds is actually designing the drink himself, or just putting his name on it. Regardless, it’s going to be something that you want to try!

Check out here.