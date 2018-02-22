By Paul Laux
Filed Under:ryan reynolds
Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Ryan Reynolds is moving into the liquor business, and it’s going to be awesome.

He is now the proud owner of a Portland-based liquor company, Aviation Gin.

Apparently buying into the business is just something you do now when you’re a celebrity.

I own nothing in this photo. Except that gin company. @aviationgin

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

“Ryan has worked tirelessly to create some of the world’s most iconic media properties and will bring that drive and creativity to sharing Aviation with the world,”  said CEO of Davos Brands, Andrew T. Chrisomalis.

Not sure if Reynolds is actually designing the drink himself, or just putting his name on it. Regardless, it’s going to be something that you want to try!

Check out here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Register Today!
Download The New Radio.Com App
Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Listen Live