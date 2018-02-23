Jeff sings the National Anthem at the Indians game - August 21, 2017 (photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians)

It’s with great sadness that I announce my departure from Q104. I was hired here at 21, right out of college, and Cleveland became my first home away from home. I am eternally grateful to Skippy The PD and the rest of the senior staff for taking for a chance on a young and bright eyed talent ready to have some fun on the radio.

Cleveland is a special place. In my first year here, the Cavs won a championship and the Indians went to the World Series. We saw our city embrace the excitement of the Republican National Convention and a Rock Hall Induction or two. The people though, are what make this place special. My most found memory was getting “Street Match” audio with Clevelanders out and about. It was a built in opportunity to chat with the amazing people that live here and I loved every single second of it. I would like to thank all of those who listened to me do what I love every morning and I hope you continue to listen to my pal Jeremiah and Producer Paul in the morning, Aly Tanner from 10-3 and Kelly in the afternoon on Q104.

I am excited to continue my radio adventures and will always look back at Cleveland as the place that it all began. Thank you Cleveland and always remember to do what you love.