2/13/2018 - File photo dated 01/05/17 of Kylie Jenner, who has posted the first pictures of herself since giving birth to her daughter after months out of the spotlight. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

It’s no secret, the world hates the new Snapchat update. Especially Kylie Jenner, who is a self-proclaimed Snapchat lover. Kylie tweeted her displeasure with the new Snap update and their stock went down immediately. Imagine having that kind of power over one of the most used Apps.

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

A change.org petition has been signed 1.2 million times to change the new update. You should sign it, just saying.