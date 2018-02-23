At Q104, the Q Cash Code at :30, a multi city contest, gives you the chance at $1,000 12 times each weekday from 6 AM through 6 PM!

Listen for the cash word at 30 minutes after each hour and text it to the short code 72881 (message and data rates may apply!)

The last Q Cash Code at :30 contest of each day will run at 5:30 pm.

Alternate means of entry here at www.entercomcontest.com.

Don’t text and drive! We’ll text you back to confirm your entry. One randomly selected entrant will win $1000!

There’s lots you can do with an extra $1000 and there’s lots of chances to win in this nationwide contest!

Official Contest Rules Here

National Contest is open to residents of the 50 U.S. States or DC who are 18 years of age or older. One winner will be randomly selected from all entries received nationally after each contest play (6:00AM – 6:00PM hours in the ET, CT, MT and PT zones) weekdays from 2/26/18-3/30/18. Deadline to enter each contest play will be 59:59 minutes after the hour. See official national contest rules for complete details. Message & data rates apply. Message frequency may vary. Terms and conditions here: http://bit.ly/1jrbROe. Reply STOP to cancel.