By Morgan
Rachel McAdams arrives at Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange" Los Angeles Premiere held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Thursday, October 20, 2016. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Next up on the baby rumor mill, Rachel McAdams! She has yet to comment on the speculations publicly, but multiple sources have confirmed the Hollywood actress is expecting a child with Dear John writer, Jamie Linden. Rumors peaked when she missed her Game Night screening. Let’s just hope she doesn’t make us wait nine months to confirm like some other celebrity we’re obsessed with.

