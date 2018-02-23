Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Wizard World Cleveland Comic Con & Gaming, coming to the Cleveland Convention Center March 3-5 celebrating the best in pop culture.

Wizard World Cleveland Comic Con brings it all – Movies, Comics, Toys, Video Gaming, Games, TV, Anime, Manga, Horror, Original Art, Collectibles & More!

Kids 10 and under are free with an adult admission, get yours today at WWW.WIZARDWORLD.COM.

Wizard World Ticket Giveaway

Contest Date Range: February 23, 2018 6:00am – February 25, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules: