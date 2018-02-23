Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Wizard World Cleveland Comic Con & Gaming, coming to the Cleveland Convention Center March 3-5 celebrating the best in pop culture.
Wizard World Cleveland Comic Con brings it all – Movies, Comics, Toys, Video Gaming, Games, TV, Anime, Manga, Horror, Original Art, Collectibles & More!
Kids 10 and under are free with an adult admission, get yours today at WWW.WIZARDWORLD.COM.
Wizard World Ticket Giveaway
Contest Date Range: February 23, 2018 6:00am – February 25, 2018 11:59 pm
Contest Rules:
For On-Line: Local Brews and Grooves Ticket giveaway, enter between 6:00am ET on February 16, 2018 and 11:59 pm on February 18, 2018 by filling out the entry form linked to from our contest page. On or about the afternoon of February 19, 2018, two (2) winners will be randomly selected, and upon verification, each winner will receive (2) two tickets to Wizard World Comic Con at the Cleveland Convention Center March 3 & 4, 2018. Courtesy of Wizard World. Approximate retail value is $120. Otherwise, the WQAL general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.