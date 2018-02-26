Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Like page right out of the script of the Golden Globe-winning film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, a company in Philadelphia, PA has rented (for 3 months) Three Billboards Outside Cleveland, Ohio.

These billboards, though, are aimed at King James. Philly wants LeBron to come play for them.

A Pennsylvania company bought these 3 billboards on the highway 7 miles from the Cavs' arena. https://t.co/2kZmaR5ELS pic.twitter.com/NliN2Lvv58 — ESPN (@espn) February 26, 2018

ESPN reports it’s all the idea of Power Home Remodeling, based in Chester, PA.

“We’re passionate about Philadelphia,” Asher Raphael, the company’s co-CEO, told ESPN.

“We have an amazing city. It’s the best sports town and it’s an awesome place to live. We think the best athletes should want to play here.”

Funny, we here in Cleveland feel the same way.