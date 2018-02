Photo by Doug Peters

In my opinion, Lorde and Jack Antonoff would be the PERFECT Hollywood couple, and these pictures sparked some rumors over the weekend, but Lorde herself has shut down those dating rumors.

I WAKE UP AND LORDE AND JACK ANTONOFF ARE DATING?

WHAT IN THE HOLY HELL

I KNEW THEY WERE GONNA DATE BUT WHAT?????? pic.twitter.com/tLXPq0uAg4 — REP // Ankita 🐍 (@ruthless_game17) February 22, 2018

“Guys, no!” Lorde told her twitter followers. According to E! News, “Jack and I are not dating… I love him. He’s awesome, but we’re not dating!”

But, we wish they were.