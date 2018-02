Peeps fans, some new flavors are headed your way. Target is carrying some filled Peep options, like their Neapolitan chick that’s filled with chocolate and strawberry. Kroger will also sell Pancakes & Syrup flavored peeps.

Wonder what the new mystery flavors will be?