Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Imagine Dragons on Sunday, June 17th at Blossom Music Center!

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 3 at livenation.com.

Imagine Dragons Ticket Giveaway  

Contest Date Range: February 26, 2018 6:00am –March 4, 2018 11:59pm
Contest Rules:
For the On-LINE: Imagine Dragons Ticket Giveaway, enter between 6:00am ET on February 26, 2018 and 11:59 pm on March 4, 2018  by filling out the entry form linked to from our contest page. On or about the afternoon of March 5, 2018, one (1) winners will be randomly selected, and upon verification, each winner will receive (2) tickets to Imagine Dragons, June 17, 2018 at 7:00pm at Blossom Music Center, 1145 W Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls, 44223. Courtesy of Livenation. Approximate retail value is $100 per prize.  Otherwise, the WQAL general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

