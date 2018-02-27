By Aly Tanner
Filed Under:Aly Tanner, Ed Sheeran, Heinz, Q104
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Ed Sheeran is heading Down Under for his tour and Heinz Australia is creating something special for the singer, who has a well-known affinity for ketchup.

Sheeran loves Heinz ketchup so much, he even has a tattoo of a bottle of it on his arm! And now he’s getting his very own custom ketchup for his Australian tour.

Heinz Australia made Sheeran “Limited Ed-ition” bottles of the tomato condiment, each featuring a different city the singer is touring Down Under.

Now he won’t ever run out of his favorite sauce or have to put it on his tour rider.

CLICK HERE TO SEE A PIC OF THE SPECIAL ED KETCHUP

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Cash Code At :30Listen for your chance to win $1,000!
Harvest For Hunger
Register Today!

Listen Live