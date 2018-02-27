(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Ed Sheeran is heading Down Under for his tour and Heinz Australia is creating something special for the singer, who has a well-known affinity for ketchup.

Sheeran loves Heinz ketchup so much, he even has a tattoo of a bottle of it on his arm! And now he’s getting his very own custom ketchup for his Australian tour.

find someone who loves you as much as ed sheeran loves ketchup pic.twitter.com/Tz7VZShzuJ — ️️ً (@fleursayn) September 27, 2017

Heinz Australia made Sheeran “Limited Ed-ition” bottles of the tomato condiment, each featuring a different city the singer is touring Down Under.

Now he won’t ever run out of his favorite sauce or have to put it on his tour rider.

