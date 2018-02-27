(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
Ed Sheeran is heading Down Under for his tour and Heinz Australia is creating something special for the singer, who has a well-known affinity for ketchup.
Sheeran loves Heinz ketchup so much, he even has a tattoo of a bottle of it on his arm! And now he’s getting his very own custom ketchup for his Australian tour.
Heinz Australia made Sheeran “Limited Ed-ition” bottles of the tomato condiment, each featuring a different city the singer is touring Down Under.
Now he won’t ever run out of his favorite sauce or have to put it on his tour rider.
Comments
Aly TannerTwitter | Facebook | Email Middays Weekdays 10 am - 3 pm Aly Tanner can be heard middays from 10 am to 3 pm on Q104. She’s a 2010 graduate of...More from Aly Tanner