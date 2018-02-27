Filed Under:heart attack, Kevin Smith, twitter
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Presenter Kevin Smith speaks at the Television Industry Advocacy Awards benefiting The Creative Coalition, hosted by TV Guide Magazine & TV Insider at Tao Los Angeles on September 16, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by PictureGroup)

If Kevin Smith hadn’t cancelled a comedy show of his on Sunday, he wouldn’t be alive. He wouldn’t be tweeting, either — he said a major artery in his heart was completely blocked.

You probably know Kevin Smith as the guy from Clerks, or as Bob from Jay and Silent Bob. He’s an actor, writer, director, comic book enthusiast, and as of Sunday, an inpatient.

Yikes! Glad you’re OK, Kev! Here’s to a speedy recovery.

