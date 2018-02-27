LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Presenter Kevin Smith speaks at the Television Industry Advocacy Awards benefiting The Creative Coalition, hosted by TV Guide Magazine & TV Insider at Tao Los Angeles on September 16, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by PictureGroup)

If Kevin Smith hadn’t cancelled a comedy show of his on Sunday, he wouldn’t be alive. He wouldn’t be tweeting, either — he said a major artery in his heart was completely blocked.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

You probably know Kevin Smith as the guy from Clerks, or as Bob from Jay and Silent Bob. He’s an actor, writer, director, comic book enthusiast, and as of Sunday, an inpatient.

Yikes! Glad you’re OK, Kev! Here’s to a speedy recovery.