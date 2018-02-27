West Side Market
The West Side Market parking lot opened an hour ago, and *already* people have stormed the gate. TWICE. Check out the video we RT’ed:
If you’re going to avoid crashing follow the rules, here’s what you need to know before parking:
• Your first 90 minutes are free
• You’ll be charged $1 for each hour after, up to $10 per day
• You only need to pay if you’re parking between 6 A.M and 6 P.M.
• Pay boxes are in the back parking lot, and accept cash or card
• Attendants will be there as the new system rolls out
Have fun! Pick us up some treats when you go!