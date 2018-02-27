Here's what you need to know before you go
The West Side Market parking lot opened an hour ago, and *already* people have stormed the gate. TWICE. Check out the video we RT’ed:

 

 

If you’re going to avoid crashing follow the rules, here’s what you need to know before parking:

•   Your first 90 minutes are free
•   You’ll be charged $1 for each hour after, up to $10 per day
•   You only need to pay if you’re parking between 6 A.M and 6 P.M.
•   Pay boxes are in the back parking lot, and accept cash or card
•   Attendants will be there as the new system rolls out

Have fun! Pick us up some treats when you go!

 

 

 

 

 

