PENTATONIX ANNOUNCE NEW ALBUM & TOUR

PTX PRESENTS: TOP POP, VOL. I OUT APRIL 13TH

WHEN: September 13, 2018

WHERE: Blossom Music Center

TICKETS: On Sale Friday, March 9 at noon

(February 27, 2018 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH) Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix will release PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I April 13th via RCA Records. The inaugural release for the group’s PTX Presents series will feature 11 PTX-curated modern pop performances, including an arrangement of Camila Cabello’s “Havana.” The track was released this past Friday and has already surpassed 5 million video views.

Alongside their album announcement, Pentatonix will embark on a 39 city North American tour produced by Live Nation, beginning at the USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, UT on July 12th.

Tickets for the tour will be available via a 24-hour Patreon presale (for Patreon members) beginning March 5th at 10am local time. Citi® is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi® card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 6th at 12pm local time until Thursday, March 8th at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, March 9th at 12pm local time through http://www.ptxofficial.com, LiveNation.com and the Live Nation app.

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix has sold nearly 10 million albums in worldwide consumption and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts more than 14.6 million subscribers, yielding over 3.1 billion video views. Their 2015 self-titled album is certified gold after debuting #1 on Billboard’s 200.

Additionally, nine of their albums reached the top 10 on Billboard’s 200 chart (two albums reaching #1) and received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold selling albums and singles. Most recently, “Mary, Did You Know?” and “Hallelujah” were certified platinum, while the Pentatonix original, “Can’t Sleep Love,” was certified gold. The group has had two holiday specials on NBC, released their tour documentary – On My Way Home – in 2015 and appeared in the feature film, Pitch Perfect 2.

Most recently, Pentatonix released a deluxe version of their certified platinum 2016 holiday album A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe and wrapped their sold-out A Pentatonix Christmas Tour in December.