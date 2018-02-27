The I-X Indoor Amusement Park presented by WOW! Internet, Cable and Phone returns March 23-April 15, 2017 to the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

This annual springtime event offers a full day of smiles, thrills and family fun, all at a budget-friendly price!

Discover 20 acres of non-stop fun with over 100 rides and attractions including the NEW Wild Cat roller coaster.

Plus, enjoy family-friendly shows like the Sea Lion Splash Show, Gossamer Magic, Amazing Giants and Jungle Terry’s Traveling Zoo.Pay one price, ride all day! Discount tickets and Family Fun Packs available at select Discount Drug Mart store locations while supplies last.

For park hours and information,visit IXAmusementPark.com.