Filed Under:Harvest For Hunger

The 2018 Harvest for Hunger Campaign will fight hunger in 21 Northeast Ohio Counties. The campaign, hosted by four local Food Banks, aims to raise enough food and funds to provide 22 million meals to people in need. Check Out Hunger, a large portion of the campaign, runs through March 31.

During this time, customers at Giant Eagle, Heinen’s, Dave’s Markets, Buehler’s, and Fisher’s can make a donation to the Food Bank directly at the register.

Every $1 you donate to ‪Harvest For Hunger will provide 4+ meals for our neighbors in need. Give today at your local Giant Eagle , Dave’s, or @Heinens. Through March 31, you can donate directly at the register.

dollar coupon Become A Hunger Hero, Donate To Harvest For Hunger Today

Check Out Hunger and support #HarvestForHunger. Scan a $10, $5 or $1 donation coupon at the register of participating Buehler’s, Dave’s Supermarket, Fishers Foods, Giant Eagle and Heinen’s locations February 18 through March 31. $1 = 4 meals!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Cash Code At :30Listen for your chance to win $1,000!
Harvest For Hunger
Register Today!

Listen Live