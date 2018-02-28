The 2018 Harvest for Hunger Campaign will fight hunger in 21 Northeast Ohio Counties. The campaign, hosted by four local Food Banks, aims to raise enough food and funds to provide 22 million meals to people in need. Check Out Hunger, a large portion of the campaign, runs through March 31.

