Last night at the Playhouse Square KeyBank Broadway Series launch party, we got word of all the shows coming to Cleveland for the 2018-2019 season!

Here’s a list:

The season kicks off October 2nd with Hello Dolly.

Next up, Les Miserables opens on October 30th.

Looking ahead to 2019 – Miss Saigon opens January 29th.

School of Rock hits the stage beginning March 5th.

A Bronx Tale opens April 23rd.

Next, the Tony Award-winning best musical Dear Evan Hansen opens June 11th.

Come From Away rounds out the season beginning July 9th.

Season tickets are available now at playhousesquare.org!

