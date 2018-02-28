Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Olympic gold medalist and Rocky River native, Red Gerard, is expected to throw the first pitch at the Indians home opener.

The 17 year old snowboarder won gold in the slopestyle snowboarding event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

The Gerard family moved to Colorado when Red was young to help further his snowboarding career (because Ohio doesn’t get enough snow), but the family still has roots in Northeast Ohio.

The Indians home opener is April 6th against the Kansas City Royals.