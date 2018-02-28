By Morgan
Filed Under:Cleveland Indians, Red Gerard
Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Olympic gold medalist and Rocky River native, Red Gerard, is expected to throw the first pitch at the Indians home opener.

The 17 year old snowboarder won gold in the slopestyle snowboarding event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

The Gerard family moved to Colorado when Red was young to help further his snowboarding career (because Ohio doesn’t get enough snow), but the family still has roots in Northeast Ohio.

The Indians home opener is April 6th against the Kansas City Royals.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Cash Code At :30Listen for your chance to win $1,000!
Harvest For Hunger
Register Today!

Listen Live