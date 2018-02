Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

How many times have you had to tell your Starbucks barista how to spell your name? The royal Starbucks treatment was also extended to none other than Oprah Winfrey.

Celebrities, they’re just like us!

Oprah said she gets her own coffee, and one day the barista asked what her name was, and then how to spell it!

Who wouldn’t recognize Oprah!? And who doesn’t know how to spell it!?!?