By Morgan

Have some library fines you need to take care of? Want to help support local hunger? You can now take care of both! With Cuy County Public Library’s “Food4Fines” drive March 1-30.

CCPL customers may reduce their library fines up to $4.00 per visit when they donate food items from the Cleveland Foodbank’s Super Six or make cash donations to the Harvest for Hunger campaign.

What are the Super Six?

• Peanut butter
• Cereal
• Canned soup
• Canned vegetables
• Beef stew
• Tuna fish

More here

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Cash Code At :30Listen for your chance to win $1,000!
Harvest For Hunger
Register Today!

Listen Live