Have some library fines you need to take care of? Want to help support local hunger? You can now take care of both! With Cuy County Public Library’s “Food4Fines” drive March 1-30.

CCPL customers may reduce their library fines up to $4.00 per visit when they donate food items from the Cleveland Foodbank’s Super Six or make cash donations to the Harvest for Hunger campaign.

What are the Super Six?

• Peanut butter

• Cereal

• Canned soup

• Canned vegetables

• Beef stew

• Tuna fish

