By Robyn Collins

Sharon Stone and Elton John teamed up to play “James That Tune,” a segment on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

In the bit, Corden, who does not know how to play piano, plays a song on a mini keyboard and the contestants have to guess the title of the Elton John original he is playing.

The British talk show host kicks off the game banging on random keys, but in a specific rhythm. Stone correctly guesses “Is it that one about the little bitty dancer?”

