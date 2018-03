Hey, chocolate lovers! Y’all are gonna be excited about this news.

Starting today, we can all get our mitts on new S’mores and Dark Chocolate Brownie flavors.

They have arrived! Now introducing our two new flavors to the lineup, Dark Chocolate Brownie and S’mores. #GraetersMystery pic.twitter.com/jN77cuMxnX — Graeter's Ice Cream (@graeters) March 1, 2018

The new flavors are available in retail stores and grocery stores now! Go get ’em!