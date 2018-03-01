Public Safety Department Uses Harry Potter To Increase Cleaning Efforts"This is particularly concerning since everyone knows muggles can’t see dementors and because our only officer able to perform the Patronus charm is off duty."

Cleveland Takes A Stand Against PhiladelphiaAND THIS IS HOW WE DO IT IN CLEVELAND!

Rare Videotapes of Beyoncé at 10 Being Auctioned for $1 MillionThe Betacam tapes reveal how much a young Beyoncé looks like her daughter, Blue Ivy.

Taylor Swift Sends Flowers to Police Dept. After Officer's DeathSgt. Pickney served the local police department for 29 years and suffered a heart attack on Feb. 22.

Graeter's Ice Cream Debuted 2 New FlavorsBoth flavors are available now!

Meghan Trainor Returns with New Song 'No Excuses': Watch the Video"It’s all about equality and being kind,” the pop star says of the new single.

Quiz: How Many Calories Does It Burn?March is Nutrition month!

Elton John and Sharon Stone Play 'James That Tune' on 'Late Late Show'The pair have to guess what Elton John classic host James Corden is attempting to play.

Beyoncé Stuns at 'A Wrinkle in Time' Premiere with Blue IvyWhile Bey wasn't photographed on the press line, the singer shared photos from her grand entrance on Instagram.

Cleveland Metroparks Wedding Venues Interview With Kelly ManderfieldLooking for a beautiful place to get married in the Cleveland area?