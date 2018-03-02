This little Girl Scout has gone viral for her cookie version of Child Gambino’s “Redbone,” and he helped her reach her cookie goal.

The two met last night on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Once Charity brought out an order form, Donald couldn’t resist buying them ALL. What a guy!

The whole video is here, but the cookie talk starts at 7:24.

If you haven’t seen this ADORABLE VIDEO, here it is: