Some Academy Award nominees, whether they take home a statue or not, receive an Oscars gift bag worth more than $100,000.

This year, the extravagant bag includes trips to Greece, Zanzibar, Hawaii and Tanzania, a diamond necklace and a 23andMe genetic testing kit.

The bag also keeps with the Hollywood stereotype, offering personal training sessions, weight-loss supplements, a “gum rejuvenation” dental appointment and skincare procedures.

The bag comes from Distinctive Assets, a marketing company that has given nominees handouts (unaffiliated with the Academy) for 16 years.

But not all nominees get them.

Only those nominated for acting roles like Timothée Chalamet, Octavia Spencer and Meryl Streep, as well as nominees for Best Director like Greta Gerwig and Guillermo del Toro, get them.

