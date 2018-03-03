1. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
2. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk
3. One Foot – Walk the Moon
4. Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B
5. Havana – Camila Cabello
6. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
7. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
8. Lights Down Low – Max feat. Gnash
9. How Long – Charlie Puth
10. New Rules – Dua Lipa
11. Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons
12. Wait – Maroon 5
13. Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
14. Bad At Love – Halsey
15. Say Something – Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton
16. End Game – Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran & Future
17. No Roots – Alice Merton
18. Legendary – Welshly Arms
19. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
20. Sit Next To Me – Foster the People
